Sorbonne Abu Dhabi advances education with AI, virtual reality

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has developed an immersive learning ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence, virtual reality and personalised digital learning support.

Designed to enhance language acquisition and strengthen students’ confidence, the ecosystem provides more opportunities to practise French in authentic, real-world contexts.

Developed within the university’s French as a Foreign Language (FLE) programme, the initiative integrates AI-powered conversational avatars, immersive VR learning environments and “Nora”, a personalised educational assistant accessible through mobile devices.

This innovative approach to language learning gained international recognition in 2025 when five original virtual reality language learning experiences developed by SUAD were awarded the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) Pedagogical Innovation Prize.

The university’s AI avatar initiative, co-designed by Thery Béord, Head of the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and Tifany Bourdeau, Lecturer in the Department of French as a Foreign Language, was recently developed to support oral language practice in remote and online learning environments and serves as an innovative tool to promote active participation and independent learning beyond the traditional classroom. Accessible via mobile phones, the platform enables students to engage in extended conversations and debates with AI avatars.

Dr. Aude Solveig-Epstein, Provost of SUAD, said, “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to creating learning experiences that are immersive, accessible and closely connected to the realities students will encounter beyond the classroom. By integrating AI and virtual reality into language education, we are exploring new ways to strengthen confidence, participation and student engagement while preserving the academic rigour that defines the Sorbonne tradition.”

The AI-powered conversational avatars are developed in collaboration with VRAI Learning, an AI learning platform.

The avatars simulate the role of an examiner, facilitating realistic oral discussions and debates by responding dynamically to students’ arguments, asking follow-up questions and generating personalised feedback in English on pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and discourse structure.

Each week, avatars are trained around specific curriculum themes, enabling students to engage in topic-based conversations tailored to their coursework rather than generic AI exchanges. By providing each student with dedicated speaking time, the platform allows learners to practise, repeat and refine their responses as often as needed, supporting continuous progress at their own pace.

Théry Béord, Head of the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning and Senior Lecturer at the Department of French as a Foreign Language at SUAD, said, “Our ambition is simple: to give every student more opportunities to speak. Through Nora, virtual reality and conversational AI, students can practise whenever they need, receive immediate feedback and progressively build the confidence required to use French in real-life situations. Technology does not replace teachers; it extends our ability to support learners and create richer opportunities for communication.”

Tifany Bourdeau, Lecturer in the Department of French as a Foreign Language, co-designer of the pilot project and doctoral researcher specialising in oral communication in French as a Foreign Language, said, "The temporary transition to online teaching challenged us to rethink how students could continue practising spoken French on a regular basis. We needed a solution that would preserve interaction, encourage participation and provide meaningful feedback. The avatar platform enabled us to respond quickly while maintaining strong pedagogical support."

Alongside the AI avatars, SUAD has developed six VR-based learning scenarios that place students inside realistic French-speaking environments, including bakeries, restaurants, train stations, hotels, fashion boutiques and interactive kitchens.

Within these simulations, learners complete practical tasks entirely in French, from ordering food and purchasing train tickets to checking into hotels and preparing recipes while communicating in real time.