Al Dhaheri soars to victory in Budapest to extend FIA championship lead

BUDAPEST, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered another milestone performance for UAE motorsport after claiming a commanding victory and a second-place finish during Round 5 of the FIA Formula Regional European Championship at Hungary's iconic Hungaroring, strengthening his position at the top of the championship standings.

Al Dhaheri immediately established himself as the driver to beat. Driving his distinctive No. 71 Yas Heat-coloured Tatuus for French R-ace GP Team, the Emirati topped both Thursday practice sessions and ended the opening day as the fastest driver overall. He continued to demonstrate impressive speed on Friday by remaining consistently on top throughout both practice sessions, confirming the team's strong preparation heading into qualifying.

Saturday's opening qualifying session saw Al Dhaheri miss pole position by an astonishing 0.019 seconds, securing second in Group A and earning a third-place start for Race 1. An excellent getaway allowed him to move into second place after the first corner, before producing a controlled and mature drive to secure another valuable podium finish and important championship points.

Race 2, however, belonged entirely to Al Dhaheri.

The young Emirati delivered a flawless qualifying lap to secure overall pole position, topping all 30 drivers from 20 nations with a best lap of 1:37.639, earning two additional championship points.

Displaying complete control, exceptional pace and remarkable composure, Al Dhaheri led every lap despite multiple Safety Car interruptions and pressure-filled restarts. Each restart was executed with confidence, allowing him to immediately rebuild his advantage and demonstrate why he has become one of the standout performers in this year's championship.

With victory and a double podium weekend, Al Dhaheri continues to lead the FIA Formula Regional European Championship, becoming the first driver from the MENA region ever to lead an FIA championship.

The championship battle now moves to Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille, France, in two weeks, where the young Emirati will continue his pursuit of another historic milestone.