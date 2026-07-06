Industrial producer prices up by 0.2% in euro area, EU

BRUSSELS, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Industrial producer prices in both the euro area and the European Union rose 0.2 percent in May from April, following increases of 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, in the previous month, according to preliminary estimates released by Eurostat.

Compared with May 2025, industrial producer prices increased 5.9 percent in the euro area and 5.7 percent in the EU.

Month-on-month, industrial producer prices in the euro area increased by 1.4 percent for intermediate goods, decreased by 1.0 percent for energy, increased by 0.2 percent for capital goods, increased by 0.3 percent for durable consumer goods, and decreased by 0.1 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in the total industry, excluding energy, increased by 0.7 percent.

In the EU, industrial producer prices increased by 1.4 percent for intermediate goods, decreased by 1.0 percent for energy, increased by 0.2 percent for capital goods, increased by 0.3 percent for durable consumer goods, and decreased by 0.1 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.7 percent .

The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Cyprus (+3.6 percent), Ireland (+2.8 percent) and the Netherlands (+1.9 percent). The largest decreases were observed in Croatia (-2.1 percent), Hungary (-1.3 percent) and Italy (-0.5 percent).

On an annual basis, industrial producer prices in the euro area increased by 5.5 percent for intermediate goods, increased by 14.0 percent for energy, increased by 2.2 percent for capital goods, increased by 2.8 percent for durable consumer goods, and decreased by 0.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in the total industry, excluding energy, increased by 2.8 percent.

In the EU, industrial producer prices increased by 5.2 percent for intermediate goods, increased by 14.3 percent for energy, increased by 2.1 percent for capital goods, increased by 2.7 percent for durable consumer goods, and decreased by 0.5 percent for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in the total industry, excluding energy, increased by 2.8 percent.

The highest annual increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria (+19.3 percent), Romania (+13.5 percent) and Lithuania (+12.3 percent), while the only decrease was observed in Luxembourg (-3.2 percent).