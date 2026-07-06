Dubai expands global investor access through partnership between DET, Deutsche Bank

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed an agreement with Deutsche Bank to support international investor engagement and investment opportunities in Dubai, further strengthening its position as a leading international hub for business and investment.

The collaboration will create clear pathways for global investors, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs), corporates, family-owned businesses, and industrial groups to establish and expand their presence in Dubai.

Through the agreement, Deutsche Bank will leverage its global wealth, private banking, corporate, and investment banking networks to identify clients considering international structuring, geographic diversification, relocation, business expansion, or capital allocation opportunities.

DET will work with introduced clients to define clear pathways into Dubai, providing end-to-end facilitation across setup, stakeholder alignment, access to relevant government entities, and applicable residency pathways.

The collaboration will support engagement with UHNWs, entrepreneurs, family offices, corporates, family-owned businesses and industrial groups seeking long-term structuring, diversification, relocation, or international expansion opportunities. Through the partnership, Dubai will be positioned as a platform for regional and global activity, tailored to each client’s operating model and strategic priorities.

The collaboration supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure and the best city to visit, live, work, and invest in. It also reflects sustained international confidence in Dubai’s economic fundamentals, supported by its ranking as the world’s No. 1 destination for Greenfield FDI projects for five consecutive years.

The partnership reflects continued international confidence in Dubai’s resilience, stability, and globally connected business environment, reinforcing its attractiveness as a platform for long-term growth and international expansion.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Dubai’s continued ability to attract global investors, entrepreneurs, family offices, and corporates reflects the strength of its leadership, the resilience of its economy and the clarity of its long-term vision. In an environment where investors and businesses are increasingly seeking platforms that combine stability with global connectivity, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for international business and investment."

He added, "Our partnership with Deutsche Bank enhances our ability to engage priority investors across international markets and support the conversion of interest into tangible investment outcomes. By combining DET’s facilitation capabilities with Deutsche Bank’s global client network, we are creating clearer pathways for businesses and investors to establish and expand from Dubai. As global dynamics continue to evolve, we remain focused on enabling sustainable growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a trusted platform for international business and investment in line with the D33.”

Salman Mahdi, Global Vice Chairman of the Private Bank, Deutsche Bank, said, “At Deutsche Bank, through our Global Hausbank strategy, we are focused on serving clients across their full spectrum of needs, leveraging our global network, deep client relationships, and integrated capabilities across wealth, corporate, and investment banking. Our longer-term vision is to become the European champion in banking, and a trusted partner connecting clients to opportunities across key international markets.

"This partnership with DET reflects our deep dedication to supporting our clients’ long-term ambitions, while reinforcing our role as a bridge between Europe and dynamic global hubs such as Dubai. By combining our international reach with Dubai’s strong fundamentals and global connectivity, we are well placed to support clients in accessing growth opportunities and expanding their global footprint.”

As part of the collaboration, Deutsche Bank will anchor a Wealth and Family Office Forum in Dubai as a flagship engagement platform, while hosting DET across international roadshows, conferences, roundtables, and curated client sessions. DET will also support inbound delegations of Deutsche Bank clients to Dubai, combining business-focused engagements with tailored exposure to the emirate’s investment ecosystem.

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for investment, wealth management, entrepreneurship, and international business.