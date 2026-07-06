Hollick joins roll of winners in Race to Dubai, Chacarra crowned European Swing Champion

MUNICH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain's Eugenio López-Chacarra has secured the honorary title of European Swing Champion in this season's Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour, following the conclusion of the BMW International Open, as the battle intensifies among the world's leading golfers to secure places in the season-ending playoffs, which will be held in the UAE this November.

Although Chacarra exited the BMW International Open after the opening two rounds, his consecutive victories at the Italian Open and the KLM Open proved enough to top the European Swing standings with a total of 1,328 points. He finished ahead of Japan's Kota Kaneko, who claimed second place with 831 points.

As European Swing Champion, Chacarra receives a US$200,000 bonus, in addition to earning a place in every event of the Back 9, the final nine tournaments of the season leading into the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

"It's amazing. There are a few goals we set for ourselves at the start of the year, and one of them was to win a Swing title, so I'm very proud of myself," the Spaniard said.

Meanwhile, the BMW International Open, which concluded on Sunday in Munich, saw South Africa's Michael Hollick capture the first DP World Tour title of his career.

Hollick finished in style by making an eagle on the final hole to complete the tournament at 18-under-par. His victory earned him 585 Race to Dubai points, moving him up to 25th in the latest Race to Dubai Rankings, released on Monday, with a total of 947 points.

The BMW International Open was the 25th event of the season, which spans 25 countries and features 42 tournaments under the Race to Dubai banner.

This week marks the start of the Closing Swing on the DP World Tour, headlined by the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship in the United States.

The season-ending Play-Offs will once again be staged in the UAE, with the top 70 players qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links from 5th to 8th November 2026, before the leading 50 players advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 12th to 15th November 2026.