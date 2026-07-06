Dubai International Marine Club unveils season calendar featuring 40 events

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has unveiled its calendar for the 2026–2027 sports season, featuring 40 races, championships, and events taking place from September 2026 to April 2027.

The programme includes a diverse range of traditional and modern marine sports across the UAE and internationally, reinforcing the club's leading role in organising premier marine sporting events regionally and globally, while further strengthening Dubai's position as a world-class destination for marine sports.

The new season will commence in September with the 22ft "Al Shindagha" Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, alongside a comprehensive schedule featuring 22ft, 43ft, and 60ft traditional dhow sailing races, the UAE Modern Sailing Championship, traditional rowing races, aquabike championships, fishing competitions, kitesurf competitions, kayak events, as well as the club's participation in and hosting of rounds of the UIM Formula 1 World Championship and the UIM XCAT World Series.

One of the season's standout highlights will be the staging of two editions of the prestigious Al Gaffal 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Race. The postponed 35th edition will take place in October 2026, followed by the 36th edition in April 2027.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar, Chairman of Dubai International Marine Club, said, "This programme reflects the club's vision of delivering an integrated sporting season that combines preserving the UAE's rich maritime heritage with strengthening the presence of modern marine sports, in line with Dubai's global reputation for hosting and organising major international sporting events, particularly those deeply rooted in our maritime traditions."

He added that the unlimited support from the wise leadership for sports and athletes has been instrumental in establishing Dubai as one of the world's leading destinations for hosting marine sporting events.

"We enter the new season with great ambitions to continue achieving organisational and sporting excellence by delivering a diverse calendar that caters to athletes and enthusiasts alike, while focusing on developing national talent, preserving our maritime heritage, and strengthening the UAE's presence on the international stage through hosting the world's premier marine championships," he said.