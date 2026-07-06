Emirati Villages Summer programme begins across five locations

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development on Monday launched the "Emirati Villages Summer 2026" programme across five locations nationwide, offering educational, sporting and interactive activities for children and young people during the summer break.

Running until 23rd July, the programme is held from Monday to Thursday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, and targets participants aged 10-13 and 14-17.

The programme offers a diverse educational and interactive experience built around five main pillars: sports, heritage and national identity, future skills, artificial intelligence, and security and safety.

The activities are held in Qidfa in the Emirate of Fujairah, Masfout in the Emirate of Ajman, and Al Rams in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to Al Shuwaib and Al Sila in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the course of three weeks, the programme features various sports activities, educational and interactive workshops, awareness sessions, and hands-on experiences covering future skills, innovation, technology, health and safety, and environmental awareness, alongside activities that strengthen national identity, Emirati values, teamwork, creativity, and life skills.