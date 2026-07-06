GCC, Italy sign MoU to bolster cooperation, coordination frameworks

ROME, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today between the GCC General Secretariat and the Republic of Italy aims to bolster cooperation and coordination frameworks between both sides, expanding partnership areas across several sectors of common interest, thereby contributing to supporting political dialogue, exchanging expertise, and developing joint action mechanisms.

These remarks came during the signing ceremony of the MoU between the GCC Secretary General and Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy, today, in the city of Rome, Italy.

"The relations between the GCC member states and the Republic of Italy are witnessing continuous development across various fields, driven by their close ties and mutual interests," he stated, underscoring both sides' keenness to elevate these links toward broader horizons to serve common interests and boost security, stability, and development.

Both parties also expressed their aspiration that this MoU will lead to opening new horizons for cooperation and cementing communication and coordination between them to accomplish their shared aspirations toward further cooperation and prosperity.