MoHESR revokes Horizon University College licensure, safeguards student rights

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has revoked the institutional licence and programme accreditation of Ajman-based Horizon University College.

This action follows severe and repeated violations of the UAE's institutional and academic regulatory frameworks, with the Ministry determining that the college’s continued operation compromised educational quality, academic outcome reliability, institutional sustainability and, most importantly, student rights.

Horizon University College is now prohibited from conducting any higher education activities, meaning a complete halt to all academic instruction, programme marketing, new admissions, qualification awarding and the issuance of transcripts.

Working in close coordination with local departments and relevant authorities, the Ministry is actively facilitating the seamless transfer of students affected by the revocation of licensure to alternative accredited higher education institutions to ensure their studies continue without interruption, in alignment with its dedication to safeguarding students' educational future as a paramount priority.

To manage this transition effectively, the Ministry has established a dedicated joint task force. Chaired by a representative from MoHESR and members from the College and other relevant key stakeholders, this group is overseeing a comprehensive student protection plan to guarantee a streamlined transfer process and the full protection of all academic rights. MoHESR also urged affected students and their parents to monitor its official channels for real-time updates and guidance.

This decision underscores MoHESR’s unwavering commitment to rigorous oversight of the UAE’s higher education ecosystem. By enforcing strict adherence to national standards in collaboration with the relevant local and federal authorities, the Ministry continues to protect student interests while upholding the quality, reliability and global competitiveness of the nation's higher education ecosystem.

The Ministry remains dedicated to maintaining transparent and consistent communication throughout the transfer process to ensure a smooth and clear transition for all involved.