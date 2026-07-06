GWU, MOCCAE conclude training programme for ‘Future Women Farmers’

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU) and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, organised the ‘Future Women Farmers’ training programme as part of the “We Grow for Sustainability” initiative launched by GWU.

This programme, which is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, reflects her vision to strengthen agricultural development and empower future generations to contribute to sustainable food security.

The programme aligns with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of the year 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF 2026). Reflecting the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role in the agricultural sector, it aims to prepare a generation of women capable of leading the future of sustainable agriculture and agricultural innovation.

The programme empowered female students from schools across the nation by educating them about the fundamentals of modern agriculture and strengthening their environmental awareness through a series of interactive, hands-on activities. It also helped foster values of teamwork and collaboration, while introducing participants to best practices for the sustainable management of natural resources.

The curriculum focused on sustainable agriculture concepts aimed at producing food while maintaining soil fertility and promoting biodiversity. It also introduced modern agricultural technologies, such as vertical farming and hydroponics, highlighting their role in improving resource efficiency and reducing water consumption.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said, “This programme has been organised as part of our ongoing efforts under the We Grow for Sustainability initiative, translating the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Mother of the Nation. Her steadfast commitment to empowering Emirati women has always centred on equipping them with the knowledge and tools to become key contributors to the nation’s development journey.

“This programme represents an outstanding example of our strong strategic partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Education. We deeply value this collaboration as it reflects the integration of national efforts to achieve the UAE’s strategic objectives.

“We are proud of this partnership, which has not only provided our young women with modern agricultural knowledge but has also instilled in them the values of collective national action and shared responsibility. We are confident that this collaboration will help cultivate a new generation of highly capable female talent equipped to lead the future of sustainable food security in our beloved nation.”

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The Future Women Farmers programme, delivered as part of the We Grow for Sustainability initiative under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, represents a pioneering national model for empowering girls and preparing a new generation of women farmers contributing to the development of a more sustainable and innovative agricultural sector. The programme also reflects the vision of our wise leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s enduring commitment to empowering Emirati women as key partners in the nation’s development journey.”

He added, “In collaboration with the General Women’s Union, the Ministry of Education and its strategic partners, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment continues to strengthen the role of women across the agricultural and environmental sectors by investing in the development of female Emirati talent and equipping them with modern agricultural knowledge and skills. These efforts support the objectives of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, promoting agricultural innovation, and preparing national competencies capable of leading a more sustainable and resilient future for the UAE’s agricultural sector.”

The programme continued over four months with the participation of 190 female students from across the UAE. It featured a series of training workshops, practical sessions, and interactive activities aimed at expanding the participants’ knowledge of sustainable agriculture, enhancing their understanding of food security, and encouraging them to adopt innovative, environmentally responsible agricultural practices.

The programme provided an integrated scientific and practical pathway that introduced female students to the fundamentals of sustainable agriculture, the stages of plant growth, and best agricultural practices. These elements were combined with hands-on applications that developed their skills and strengthened their connection to nature and the environment.

It also focused on reinforcing the concepts of sustainable natural resource management by introducing advanced agricultural technologies, including vertical farming, hydroponics, and smart irrigation practices, which improve water efficiency and enhance sustainable agricultural production.

The participants were introduced to key national initiatives, particularly the ‘Plant the Emirates’ national programme, which supports the development of the agricultural sector and empowers farmers through innovative solutions and modern technologies.

The programme reflects the commitment of the General Women’s Union, MOCCAE, and the Ministry of Education, to developing high-impact initiatives that invest in Emirati youth, equipping them to contribute to the UAE’s food security goals. These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to create a more prosperous and sustainable future.

For more information about the ‘Future Women Farmers’ programme, please visit https://wgfs.gwu.ae/pillar1# .