UAE, Portugal hold first round of Political Consultations, reinforce ties on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and Portugal held the first round of Political Consultations in Lisbon, with the UAE delegation led by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Portugal represented by Dr. Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The consultations mark a significant milestone in the UAE-Portugal bilateral relationship, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Both sides underlined opportunities to expand cooperation across key areas, including political dialogue, trade and investment, energy, defence, people-to-people ties, cultural cooperation, and other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed ways of enhancing economic cooperation, both bilaterally and at the European level, where the UAE and the EU are working to finalise a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The UAE is the EU’s largest trading partner in the Gulf, and the CEPA could unlock significant mutual benefits.

The discussions also addressed key political and security developments in Europe and the Middle East. Both sides affirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development.

They stressed the need to support all efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation, resolving conflicts through peaceful means and enhancing regional stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on multilateral cooperation, including Portugal’s upcoming mandate on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term and the exchange of experiences from the UAE’s recent Security Council term.

They welcomed the close alignment of their priorities and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in advancing conflict prevention; the protection of civilians; and maritime security including oceans, while strengthening partnerships and enhancing coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

Nusseibeh was joined by Ahmad al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to Portugal, and Ghasaq Shaheen, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.