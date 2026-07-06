DEWA deploys agentic AI across its digital platforms

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has rolled out agentic artificial intelligence (agentic AI) across its digital platforms, following directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expand AI use across government services and operations.

The deployment covers its website, smart app, the Smart Office employee app, dashboards and internal platforms, with an initial focus on service design, customer digital experience, quality monitoring and the Testing Centre of Excellence. This achievement underscores DEWA’s position as one of the first utilities globally to deploy agentic AI in a production environment.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to consolidate Dubai’s leadership in artificial intelligence and future technologies, we continue to deploy the latest AI applications across our digital and operational ecosystem. This supports DEWA’s transformation into a world-class utility, with AI as a core component of its operational and service infrastructure. This strategic step marks a significant milestone in redefining government services in the AI era, shifting from traditional digital interaction models to an integrated service ecosystem connected to global AI platforms. This enhances efficiency, accelerates service delivery and improves the quality of digital experiences for customers and stakeholders,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer added that DEWA continues to expand these technologies in line with the highest standards of governance, security and privacy, supporting the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and UAE Centennial 2071.

This step reflects DEWA’s proactive approach to aligning with national priorities and translating them into practical applications across its services and operations. DEWA established the technological and digital infrastructure required for this transformation at an early stage, enabling it to activate agentic AI capabilities across priority platforms as soon as the new government directives were announced. DEWA is also the first government entity in the UAE to adopt Microsoft Copilot Cowork within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, strengthening the use of AI within the workplace.

AI agents play a key role in supporting user interface and user experience designers, front-end AI engineers and developers by generating components, maintaining consistency and identifying deviations from approved standards. This has reduced component production and review time and improved design consistency across platforms by around 80 percent.

DEWA also launched its AI-powered virtual assistant Rammas in 2017, which now utilises GPT 4o (released in February 2025). Rammas leverages advanced generative AI to provide real-time responses by extracting relevant information directly from DEWA’s website. DEWA was the first utility globally, and the first government entity in the UAE, to adopt generative AI for direct customer interaction and inquiry resolution.

Since its launch in 2017 until mid-June 2026, Rammas has handled more than 13 million inquiries across DEWA’s communication channels.

At the Testing Centre of Excellence, AI agents embedded within the engineering pipeline generate test plans, test cases and requirement traceability matrices directly from specifications. They also execute tests automatically and produce comprehensive execution reports. The deployment covers performance, security, localisation, integration, accessibility and acceptance testing. It has contributed to improving the efficiency of digital test verification by approximately 85 %, expanding the coverage of automated tests and enhancing the quality of digital channels by up to 93 %.

These efforts are supported by DEWA’s Agent Development Kit, which enables teams to build and scale agentic AI capabilities while adhering to governance, security and privacy frameworks.

DEWA continues to expand these capabilities across additional platforms within a unified and secure digital ecosystem, further enhancing the resilience and sustainability of government services.