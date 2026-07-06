UAE, Ethiopia expand '5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative' to 7 million

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The governments of the UAE and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia have announced the expansion of the '5 Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative' to 7 million participants, with the addition of two million new enrolments, following the programme's outstanding success in exceeding its original target nearly two years ahead of schedule.

The expansion reflects confidence in the initiative's outcomes and its growing impact in building digital capabilities and equipping young people with future-ready skills, as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation, digital capacity building and skills development.

The achievement underscores the depth of cooperation between the two governments in strengthening digital capabilities and empowering national talent by combining expertise and shared visions to broaden access to digital knowledge, enhance the readiness of future generations for the jobs of tomorrow, and support digital transformation and the knowledge-based economy.

Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, said reaching five million Ethiopian coders in less than two years represents an exceptional achievement that reflects Ethiopia's firm commitment to digital transformation and to empowering young people and communities with future skills.

He added that the overwhelming response from Ethiopian youth and the initiative's success in surpassing its target ahead of schedule had prompted its expansion through the addition of two million new participants, enabling a broader segment of young people to benefit from digital learning opportunities and acquire future-ready skills.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed his sincere appreciation to the UAE for its strategic partnership and steadfast support, which played a pivotal role in accelerating this achievement.

He stressed that the initiative demonstrates the power of international cooperation in advancing national priorities, creating economic opportunities, fostering innovation, and laying the foundations for an inclusive, knowledge-based digital economy.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the partnership between the UAE and Ethiopian governments in government modernisation has achieved exceptional results under the directives and vision of the leadership of the two friendly countries, which enjoy distinguished bilateral relations across various fields.

Al Gergawi said the partnership with the Ethiopian government is a practical demonstration of the impact of international cooperation in advancing societies and governments, empowering human capital, and supporting digital transformation.

He noted that expanding the "5 Million Ethiopian Coders" initiative to seven million participants, after exceeding its enrolment target ahead of schedule, reflects the success of the broader partnership and the initiative in particular in creating meaningful positive impact.

He added that it also highlights the two governments' commitment to strengthening joint projects aimed at young people and future leaders, enabling them to acquire skills that enhance their preparedness for the future.

The initiative recorded 5,005,146 enrolments as of June 2026, surpassing the target set when it was launched in July 2024. The milestone reflects the success of the collaboration in attracting large numbers of young people, expanding access to digital knowledge, developing national talent, and generating sustainable development impact.