Sharjah Expo's Jewellery Show sees 41% sales surge, 96,000 visitors

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- For five days, Sharjah became the meeting point of the global jewellery industry.

Master jewellers, renowned designers, international brands, manufacturers, collectors, and buyers travelled from across the world to participate in the 57th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, reaffirming the exhibition's position as the Middle East's largest and longest-running specialised jewellery exhibition and reinforcing Sharjah's growing influence on the global exhibitions map.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this year's edition reflected more than the success of an exhibition. It demonstrated the continued international confidence in Sharjah's ability to bring together global businesses, facilitate meaningful commercial partnerships, and provide a world-class platform for innovation, craftsmanship, and luxury trade.

That confidence was evident throughout the exhibition, which welcomed more than 96,000 visits from 78 countries, representing a 6% increase over the previous edition. More than 700 trade buyers and industry professionals from 15 countries also attended, reinforcing the exhibition's role as one of the region's most important platforms for business networking and international trade.

Across 30,000 square metres of exhibition space, more than 400 master jewellers, alongside 1,800 designers, manufacturers and artisans from 21 countries, presented exceptional collections ranging from heritage craftsmanship to contemporary luxury. International exhibitors represented 60% of total participation, while dedicated country pavilions from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand, together with the Emirati Jewellers Pavilion, Jewellery Designers' Pavilion and Italian Jewellery Pavilion, reflected the exhibition's truly global character.

Beyond its international participation, the exhibition demonstrated strong commercial momentum, recording a 41% increase in purchasing power compared to the previous edition—an indicator of sustained market confidence and the growing appeal of Sharjah as a destination for luxury retail and international business.

Innovation remained a defining feature throughout the exhibition. Visitors experienced the unveiling of the world's most expensive gold dress, officially recognised by Guinness World Records and crafted from more than 10 kilograms of 21-carat gold, valued at AED5 million, by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery.

The exhibition also celebrated a milestone for the national jewellery industry with the debut of "Spirit of the Emirates", the first locally sourced Emirati gemstone, developed from natural red jasper extracted from the Al Siji region in Fujairah through a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The success of the exhibition was equally reflected in the experience of its participants. Independent surveys showed that 81% of visitors awarded the exhibition a five-star rating, while exhibitor satisfaction reached 4.11, with 80% expressing high levels of satisfaction with the quality of visitors, organisation and business opportunities generated throughout the event.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, "Each edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show reflects the growing confidence the international jewellery industry places in Sharjah. What we witnessed this year was not only exceptional participation, but a clear demonstration of the exhibition's ability to bring together the world's leading brands, designers, manufacturers, and buyers on a platform that continues to generate business, foster innovation, and strengthen international partnerships."

He added, "This achievement is the result of the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. Their vision has transformed Sharjah into a globally recognised destination for specialised exhibitions, trade and investment, supported by world-class infrastructure and an environment that inspires international confidence."