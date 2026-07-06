Tatweer launches 'With Art We Rise'

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Capability Development (Tatweer) has launched the “With Art We Rise” programme. This programme aims to develop participants' artistic skills and enhance their ability to express themselves visually through learning various drawing techniques.

The learning environment combines creativity and practical application, contributing to the development of artistic sensibility and the refinement of talents.

The programme offers a specialised training experience focused on developing fundamental drawing skills. Participants will learn techniques such as charcoal drawing, soft pastel, and watercolour. They will also acquire the basics of artistic composition, understand light and shadow, colour relationships, and how to utilise these elements to produce balanced artworks that reflect their vision and creativity.

Furthermore, the programme provides participants with the opportunity to develop their observation and visual analysis skills. They will transform surrounding scenes and elements into artworks that express their ideas in diverse styles, with a focus on practical application and continuous practice. This will boost their confidence in using different art materials and provide them with a comprehensive learning experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application.

The programme targets participants aged 18 and above and will run from July 11 to August 29, 2026, with one session every Saturday. It provides an interactive learning space that helps participants develop their artistic skills and discover new methods of creative expression within a stimulating learning and experimentation environment.

The "With Art We Rise" programme is one of the specialised programmes offered by Sharjah Capability Development, stemming from its vision to empower individuals to acquire new skills and provide specialised educational experiences that meet their interests and contribute to building their creative capabilities, in line with best practices in the fields of arts and personal development.

Through its diverse programmes, Tatweer continues to offer high-quality initiatives targeting various interests and skills, based on its belief that investing in developing creative abilities is a fundamental pillar in preparing individuals capable of innovation, expressing their ideas effectively, and contributing to enriching the cultural and artistic landscape of society.