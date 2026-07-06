UAE highlights responsible AI, international cooperation during UN Counter-Terrorism Week

NEW YORK, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week, held from 29 June to 2 July 2026.

The event convened under the theme “A Future Free from Terrorism: Consolidating the Global Commitment to Multi-Stakeholder Approaches to Counter Terrorism through Member States' Leadership and Action”.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism and Terrorism, led the UAE delegation.

During the Fourth UN High-Level Session on Strategic Capacity-Building Responses: Countering the Misuse of AI and New and Emerging Technologies, the UAE underscored that with strong foundations, trusted partnerships, and responsible innovation, AI can strengthen global security and help protect communities from evolving threats.

At the meeting on the Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism through multilateral partnerships. The UAE underscored the importance of cooperation among all countries and UN entities in addressing current global challenges related to countering extremism and terrorism, including disrupting the financing of terrorist groups, combating extremist narratives, and preventing the misuse of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence by extremist and terrorist groups.

On the sidelines of the Counter-Terrorism Week, the UAE co-hosted two high-level side events. The first, on AI and the future of counter-terrorism, was organised in partnership with India, Japan, the EU Delegation, the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

The second, titled the Growing Threat of Terrorist Use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS): Strengthening International Cooperation and Implementation, was co-hosted with Japan, the Republic of Korea, Portugal, and UNOCT. These events brought together senior officials, technical experts, and representatives of civil society to identify practical steps to address evolving threats.

During the Week, the UAE highlighted the Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles on the terrorist use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), underscoring the importance of translating existing guidance into practical implementation through enhanced international cooperation, information-sharing, and capacity-building.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti underscored that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and UAS, are reshaping the global counter-terrorism landscape.

He stressed that cybersecurity is the foundation of an effective response to the terrorist exploitation of these technologies and called for practical implementation through secure and resilient systems, clear legal frameworks, trained personnel, enhanced information-sharing, targeted capacity-building, and close cooperation with partners.

For his part, Kruse emphasised that terrorist threats require an international response and sustained collective action. He stressed that extremism is a fundamental driver of terrorism and must be addressed through prevention, including by countering extremist narratives that promote hate speech and incitement, as well as by promoting tolerance, coexistence, and resilience.

Concluding its participation, the UAE reiterated its commitment to working closely with Member States, the United Nations, and international partners to advance practical solutions that contribute to regional and international peace, security, and stability.