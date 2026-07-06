Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities receives International Quality Accreditation

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) --Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities has received the International Quality Accreditation (IQA), an institutional accreditation awarded by the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA).

The distinction adds to the university's record of achievement and affirms its position as a centre of learning that unites academic quality with rigorous scholarship and a humanitarian mission built on tolerance, coexistence, openness and moderation, one that contributes to dialogue and understanding among cultures and peoples.

The accreditation reflects the university's adherence to the European Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ESG), an international benchmark for institutional and academic excellence.

The framework is organised around ten focus areas covering quality of academic programmes, student experience, student-centred learning, resource efficiency and continuous institutional improvement, reinforcing governance and transparency while supporting programme development and performance in line with recognised best practices.

The accreditation ranks among the most respected international credentials in higher education. It follows a rigorous evaluation of the university's core components, including its leadership and governance structures, strategic planning, academic programmes, quality management and continuous improvement mechanisms, demonstrating the strength of its institutional foundation and its capacity to keep pace with a fast-changing global education landscape.

The evaluation also examined student services and campus life, including recruitment policies, admissions and registration procedures, orientation programmes, academic advising, psychological and social support, student welfare, cultural, scientific and volunteer activities, digital learning services and technologies, scholarships, and academic resources, together forming a university environment that supports student success and personal and academic growth.

Dr Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, said, "This accreditation is more than international recognition of institutional performance. It reflects the success of a strategic vision grounded in people, knowledge and values as the true foundations for shaping the future. The university has built an academic system capable of competing globally without departing from its mission to advance wisdom, foster dialogue among civilisations, and serve humanity.

"This distinction reinforces our responsibility to keep developing and looking ahead. It gives us added momentum to expand international cooperation, strengthen our academic and research programmes, and deepen the university's contribution to producing rigorous scholarship and advancing intellectual and scientific initiatives that respond to global change and contemporary challenges."

Dr Al Dhaheri noted that the university's vision holds human knowledge as a driving force for development and progress, and that investing in individuals capable of critical thinking and constructive dialogue lies at the core of its academic and cultural mission.

The accreditation affirms the university's standing among the world's leading academic institutions and supports its efforts to broaden its scholarly, cultural and humanitarian impact. It strengthens the university's role in developing intellectual solutions to contemporary issues, advancing scientific research and anticipating future change, in step with the UAE's vision for a future built on innovation, excellence and sustainability.