UAE expresses solidarity with Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, conveys condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the government and people of Ghana, and to the government and people of Côte d'Ivoire over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.