RTA launches smart system to enhance bus response, readiness

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an AI-powered system to manage and operate buses efficiently across various operational conditions.

The system monitors more than 1,100 buses and supports 26 operational scenarios, enhancing operational flexibility and improving the readiness of the public transport system.

The system also strengthens bus response to operational changes in other public transport modes, such as Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, while enhancing the customer experience and ensuring the continuity of public transport services.

This initiative reaffirms RTA’s commitment to adopting the latest advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of the public transport system. It also aligns with Dubai’s direction towards smart cities by delivering proactive services that meet customers’ aspirations and keep pace with the city’s rapid growth.

Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Buses at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said, “The Decision Support System has been developed by RTA’s Public Transport Agency through the Bus Operations Control Centre in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Centre within the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector. It relies on advanced technologies that enable it to reduce the time required for decision-making and bus deployment from 30 to 60 minutes to less than one minute, enhancing response speed and the efficiency of operational resource management.”

Al Zarooni added, “Through the Artificial Intelligence Centre and RTA’s enterprise Dataiku platform, we have been able to develop advanced capabilities to support real-time decision-making, contributing to greater efficiency in managing operational processes and reinforcing RTA’s leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence to support the smart mobility ecosystem.”

Al Zarooni noted that the system uses real-time data, machine learning technologies and advanced optimisation algorithms to identify the most suitable buses and dispatch them instantly according to operational needs, while maintaining the efficiency of the public transport network and minimising the impact on service levels.

The Bus Operations Control Centre plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth flow and continuity of public transport services in Dubai. This smart system also represents a qualitative shift towards more efficient operations based on real-time data analysis and intelligent decision-making, strengthening service reliability and elevating the customer experience.