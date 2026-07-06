EEA awards Digital Dubai 5-star rating in institutional resilience

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Organisation for Excellence and Agility (EEA) has awarded Digital Dubai a 5-star rating in institutional resilience and a 4-star rating in institutional agility, in an international accreditation that reflects advanced institutional maturity and readiness to respond to evolving change.

With this achievement, Digital Dubai becomes the first government entity specialising in digital transformation in the region to receive a 5-star rating in institutional resilience from the organisation, in addition to a 4-star rating in institutional agility.

The recognition follows a comprehensive assessment covering key institutional dimensions, including leadership, governance, institutional culture, business continuity, responsiveness to change, and agility in decision-making and initiatives execution.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said, “This international recognition affirms the success of Dubai’s approach to building a government capable of sustaining progress under all circumstances. In an era of accelerating technological, economic, and geopolitical changes, institutional resilience has become a strategic necessity and a key driver of sustainable government performance, digital economy growth, and public trust.”

He added, “This achievement reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which has placed readiness, proactiveness, and innovation at the heart of government work. It also reflects the integration and collective efforts of teams and partners in building an interconnected digital ecosystem capable of adapting to the future. We will continue to invest in advancing more resilient and agile institutions and government digital infrastructure powered by advanced technologies and AI, further strengthening Dubai’s leadership in digital transformation and enabling more efficient, proactive, and human-centric services.”

Henk Van Twillert, CEO of the European Organisation for Excellence and Agility, said, “Digital Dubai’s achievement of a 5-star rating in institutional resilience and a 4-star rating in institutional agility reflects a high level of institutional maturity and strong capability for adaptation, innovation, and future readiness.”

He added that the assessment journey demonstrated Digital Dubai’s ability to translate the concepts of resilience and agility into measurable and applicable institutional practices, noting that the experience served as a model of constructive collaboration and best practice exchange.

This recognition comes amid rapid technological, economic, and geopolitical transformations, where the ability of government institutions to sustain performance, adapt, and respond effectively has become a key driver of resilience, public trust, and digital economy growth.

The certificates of recognition were received by Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, on behalf of Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, from Mr. Henk Van Twillert, CEO of the European Organisation for Excellence and Agility.