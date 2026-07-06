Shyam Steel Group establishes its first international manufacturing facility outside India at Hamriyah Free Zone

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move that reflects the growing confidence of leading global industrial groups in Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Shyam Middle East FZC, part of India's Shyam Steel Group, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah, with an initial investment of AED60 million.

The project marks Shyam Steel Group's first international investment outside India, establishing Hamriyah Free Zone as the launchpad for the Group's global expansion strategy. The new facility will reinforce the company's presence in the non-ferrous metals recycling and manufacturing sector while serving markets across the Middle East, the GCC, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The facility was inaugurated during an inspection visit by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA), who was accompanied by Siddharth Beriwal, Director, Shyam Middle East FZC, together with senior officials from both sides.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei toured the facility's manufacturing lines, metal recycling systems, and aluminium and copper alloy manufacturing operations. He was also briefed on the company's quality assurance system, technical laboratories and advanced industrial technologies, which have been implemented to ensure the highest standards of operational efficiency, product quality and sustainability.

Al Mazrouei received a comprehensive briefing on the company's operational and expansion plans, which are focused on maximising production efficiency and fully utilising the plant's installed annual capacity of 24,000 tonnes of aluminium alloys and 6,000 tonnes of copper alloys.

The company's long-term expansion strategy also includes manufacturing special alloy steel and rare earth metals, supporting the growth of high-value advanced industries. Executives further outlined their strategy to strengthen the company's regional and international footprint by adopting state-of-the-art metal recycling technologies and implementing the highest standards of quality and sustainability, reinforcing circular economy principles and improving industrial resource efficiency.

Al Mazrouei was also briefed on the company's workforce expansion plans, which will double direct employment to approximately 100 employees, while creating dozens of additional indirect jobs. These plans will be supported by a phased investment programme worth AED150 million over the coming years to further expand manufacturing capabilities, diversify the company's product portfolio and strengthen its competitiveness in advanced manufacturing.

Future expansion phases will include the production of special alloy steel and rare earth metals, broadening the company's export portfolio and enabling access to new markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said that the decision by Shyam Steel Group, backed by more than seven decades of industrial expertise, to launch its first international investment from Hamriyah Free Zone reflects the growing confidence that leading global industrial groups place in Sharjah as a strategic manufacturing destination.

He added that the investment also underscores the Authority's continued success in attracting high-value manufacturing projects that support the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative by attracting advanced and sustainable industries that strengthen the circular economy, increase value addition across the industrial sector, and contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a leading global industrial hub by 2031.

Al Mazrouei added that Hamriyah Free Zone Authority remains committed to attracting high-quality industrial investments that diversify Sharjah's economic base while supporting the growth of advanced and sustainable manufacturing.

He emphasised that recycling and advanced manufacturing projects represent one of the Authority's priority sectors, given their important role in advancing the circular economy, improving resource efficiency and promoting sustainable industrial development.

Siddharth Beriwal, said that the inauguration of the new facility marks a strategic milestone in the Group's growth journey and lays the foundation for a new phase of expansion across regional and international markets.

He explained that Hamriyah Free Zone was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of its strategic location, world-class industrial infrastructure, specialised industrial facilities and flexible investment policies.

He also highlighted its direct access to the port, regional and international transport networks, proximity to Sharjah International Airport, and seamless connectivity to global shipping routes, creating an integrated logistics ecosystem that enables the company to efficiently source raw materials and export its products to regional and international markets.

Beriwal added that Shyam Middle East FZC aims to establish itself as a leading regional hub for non-ferrous metal recycling and advanced manufacturing by producing premium-quality aluminium and copper alloys that meet the highest international standards. The company will continue investing in advanced technologies, obtaining internationally recognised certifications, including IATF 16949 for the automotive industry, and developing new products to serve the automotive, electrical, aluminium extrusion, die-casting, engineering and conductor industries, strengthening its ability to meet growing demand across regional and global markets while reinforcing its position as a trusted industrial partner in the metals sector.