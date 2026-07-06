Cambridge Health Group, Middlesex University Dubai sign strategic partnership

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Cambridge Health Group (CHG), a subsidiary of Amanat Holdings PJSC (Amanat), today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Middlesex University Dubai, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to strengthen healthcare education, research, innovation and community wellbeing across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

The partnership brings together the region’s leading post-acute healthcare business and one of the region's leading international universities to combine academic excellence with clinical expertise, driving innovation, research, talent development and meaningful impact across the healthcare sector. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to addressing the evolving needs of healthcare systems through education, research, technology and workforce development.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during a ceremony held at Middlesex University Dubai, which was attended by senior leaders, including Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of Cambridge Health Group.

Strategic Pillars

Under the MoU, the two organisations will collaborate across five strategic pillars, creating opportunities for students, academics, healthcare professionals and the wider community.

The partnership will focus on advancing research into the clinical, economic and societal benefits of long-term and post-acute care. Joint research projects will explore health economics, rehabilitation and integrated care, while supporting collaborative grant applications, publications, conferences and knowledge exchange.

Recognising the growing importance of digital healthcare, the partnership will also promote innovation in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, remote patient monitoring and healthcare data analytics to improve patient outcomes and support more effective models of care.

A strong emphasis will be placed on developing future healthcare professionals through graduate career programmes, internships, industry placements, applied research opportunities and customised executive education. The collaboration will also expand continuing professional development through specialist education and certification programmes.

The MoU further establishes a framework for developing Centres of Excellence in key areas including post-acute care and rehabilitation, digital health and artificial intelligence, predictive home care, and dementia and healthy ageing, fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Beyond education and research, both organisations will work together to deliver community health promotion initiatives, wellbeing programmes, academic exchanges, industry advisory activities and international partnerships that contribute to stronger healthcare systems and healthier communities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Provost and Director, Middlesex University Dubai, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to working with industry leaders to address real-world healthcare challenges through education, research and innovation. By combining academic excellence with clinical expertise, we aim to develop solutions that improve healthcare delivery while preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to lead the future of the sector."

Wael K. Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Health Group, added, "Our partnership with Middlesex University Dubai represents an important step in strengthening the connection between healthcare practice and academic research. Together we will advance innovation in post-acute care, rehabilitation and digital health while creating meaningful opportunities for professional development, knowledge creation and improved patient care."

With the signing of this MoU, Middlesex University Dubai and Cambridge Health Group embark on a long-term strategic partnership founded on a shared ambition to advance healthcare through knowledge, innovation and collaboration.

By combining academic excellence with industry expertise, both organisations are committed to developing future-ready talent, accelerating research and innovation, and contributing to the continued evolution of healthcare across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.