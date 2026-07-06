Louvre Abu Dhabi joins Saadiyat Cultural District Summer Camp

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Saadiyat Cultural District Summer Camp, titled The Story of Us, launches today, inviting children to explore the wonders of Saadiyat Cultural District through three leading cultural destinations: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

Running from 6th July to 7th August 2026, the summer camp offers children aged 5 to 14 an engaging journey into the origins of life, the power of human creativity and the stories that have shaped the UAE.

Through hands-on activities and creative projects, participants will explore themes including Flora and Fauna, Landscapes and Skies, Movement and Travel, and Shapes and Colours, connecting ideas across science, art and heritage in an inspiring and interactive way.

Date: 6 July – 7 August 2026

Days: Tuesday to Friday

Time: 9:30am – 3:00pm

Ages: 5 – 14 years