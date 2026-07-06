Rubu Qarn celebrates 'Majal' second batch graduation

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, attended the graduation of the second cohort of the Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts’ “Majal”, held at the Sharjah Children's Centre in Al Qarayen. 12 participants graduated from the programme, which was held from March 30 to July 1.

The attendees watched a documentary film that chronicled the journey of the "Majal". The Participants also presented three major projects in strategy, communication, and programming, showcasing the program's outcomes. In addition, they performed several skits inspired by one of the participating projects, highlighting their ability to utilise the program's tools to communicate ideas.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of program certificates to the participants. Each participant received three academic and professional certificates, including a training certificate from the University of Granada, a certificate of participation from the Rubu Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts, and an expert diploma in effective leadership from the University of Salamanca.

Professor Sundus Al Amoudi, Director of the Rubu’ Qarn Theatre and Performing Arts, affirmed that “Majal” demonstrated the centre’s approach to using theatre as a tool for human development, through an experience that combines performing arts and professional development, helping to enhance communication, leadership and teamwork skills.