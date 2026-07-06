Abdullah bin Zayed condemns foiled terrorist plots in Morocco, reaffirms UAE's full solidarity with Kingdom

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plots foiled in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The plots sought to seriously undermine public order and the security of persons and property, and were planned with logistical coordination and operational support from the Sahel branch of the Daesh terrorist organisation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by Morocco to safeguard its security and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Moroccan security services in successfully foiling the plots and identifying those involved.

He reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any acts that seek to undermine the security and stability of states. He emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront and counter such threats.