Sharjah Airport ready to welcome approximately 3 million passengers during peak summer travel season

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport is set to welcome approximately 3 million passengers during July and August 2026, with around 19,000 flight operations, as part of an integrated operational plan to manage the anticipated increase in travel during the peak summer season.

In close coordination with its strategic partners, the airport has implemented a comprehensive operational plan aimed at ensuring seamless passenger movement and maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

The plan also guarantees the full readiness of all operational teams and support services, underpinned by performance monitoring to maintain operational efficiency.

As part of these efforts, Sharjah Airport has strengthened coordination across its entire operational ecosystem, with all teams and support services fully prepared to handle the expected increase in passenger volumes effectively. Continuous evaluation is in place to ensure operations remain seamless at all times.

To facilitate a hassle-free journey, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure and to verify their flight details with their respective airlines.

They are also reminded to ensure the validity of all required travel documents and to review baggage regulations before travelling.

Sharjah Airport also encourages passengers to take advantage of its distinctive services, including the Home Check-In service, currently available in Sharjah, which allows passengers to complete travel procedures from home.

Upon arrival at the airport, passengers can also utilise self-service check-in facilities. Additionally, the Al Diyafah hospitality service enables passengers to relax in the lounge while a dedicated team facilitates their travel procedures, making it an ideal option for travellers and their families.

Sharjah Airport continues to enhance its operational readiness and develop its services to keep pace with the continued growth in travel demand, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience while supporting the sustainable growth of the aviation sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.