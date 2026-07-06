Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosts actor preparation workshop

DUBAI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In collaboration with Dubai National Theatre, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised the workshop Your First Step Towards the Stage, an introductory acting programme led by Emirati director Hamad Al Hammadi. The interactive training experience introduced participants to the fundamentals of theatrical performance while developing their expressive skills through the art of theatre over the course of three weeks.

The first week of the workshop, which continued until July 10, witnessed strong participation from UAE nationals and residents eager to explore the world of performing arts and gain insight into its foundations and creative process. Participants received hands-on practical training on the stage of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.

During its opening week, the workshop also welcomed a distinguished group of Emirati theatre artists who shared their professional experiences with participants. Guest speakers included actor Abdullah Saleh Al Rumaithi, actor Mansour Al Feili, and director Aref Al Taweel.

Hamad Al Hammadi said, “The workshop aims to prepare aspiring actors through a realistic and transparent methodology that helps them refine their talents and identify the path best suited to their abilities. The training environment is designed to simulate a real theatrical production, gradually guiding participants from theoretical knowledge to practical application.”

Al Hammadi added that the objective is not to achieve perfect performance, but rather to develop participants' awareness of their artistic tools and enable them to effectively use the body, voice, ideas, and script as integrated elements in building a theatrical character.

Al Hammadi continued, “The programme seeks to highlight each participant's strengths and guide them toward the area in which they excel within theatre production, whether writing, acting, directing, or stage management. This helps them discover and develop their creative potential while deepening their understanding of the performing arts.”

The workshop will conclude on July 10 with a theatrical performance created and presented by the participants before an audience of performing arts, theatre, and culture enthusiasts, showcasing the skills and knowledge they have acquired throughout the programme.