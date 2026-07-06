Arada launches 'Arada Capital' targeting $5 billion in assets

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Global master developer Arada has announced the launch of Arada Capital, a new funds management platform that will develop and manage institutional-grade real estate investment opportunities across the Middle East and selected international markets.

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Arada Capital has received In-Principle Approval from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and is seeking final regulatory approval to operate as a fund manager. Once licensed, the platform will offer institutional and qualified investors access to Arada's development pipeline and wider GCC real estate opportunities, targeting US$5 billion in assets under management within four years of establishment.

Arada Capital will be chaired by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, and overseen by an independent board. The platform aims to provide investors with a structured route into GCC real estate and infrastructure markets.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal said Arada Capital will enable institutional investors to access the company's real estate platform, expertise and investment opportunities through a professionally governed structure.

Arada has appointed Moustafa Fahour OAM as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Arada Capital. He brings more than 20 years of experience in banking, infrastructure investment, asset management and public-private partnerships, having held senior roles at UBS, Citigroup, Macquarie Group and CIMIC Group. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Plenary Middle East, leading major social infrastructure public-private partnership projects in the UAE, while continuing to advise the company in a strategic capacity.

Moustafa, a board member of ALEC Holdings PJSC, recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) and founder of the Islamic Museum of Australia, will oversee the establishment and expansion of Arada Capital, initially focusing on GCC real estate before broadening into infrastructure and other private market investments.

He said the new platform would strengthen regional investment opportunities while attracting institutional partnerships across real estate, infrastructure and alternative investments.

Arada Capital will launch with investment opportunities linked to Arada's existing projects and strategic partnerships, with plans to expand across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other regional markets. Further details on its funds and investment strategy will be announced later.

Established in 2017, Arada has launched 11 projects in the UAE and expanded into the UK and Australia. The company has a development pipeline valued at AED130 billion, comprising around 55,000 units across the three markets.