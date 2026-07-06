SPL showcases century-long public library model at ALA's 150th conference

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Following Sharjah's historic participation as the first international keynote participant in the American Library Association's (ALA)150-year history, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) showcased its century-long model for public libraries during the association's Annual Conference in Chicago, highlighting multilingual collections, digital access and community-based lifelong learning.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, outlined the library network's approach during the international session, “Libraries and Book Fairs: Building a Reading Culture in the UAE,” where she explored how programmes, services and partnerships strengthen connections between communities and books while responding to the changing needs of readers.

The presentation highlighted the role of public libraries in supporting lifelong learning through accessible, inclusive and technology-enabled services. It also examined how reading habits in the UAE are evolving alongside the growth of digital publishing and audiobooks, and how libraries continue to adapt to changing patterns of access and engagement.

Marking its centenary in 2025, Bushlaibi traced SPL’s development from one of the UAE's earliest knowledge institutions into a modern public library network serving communities across the emirate. Established in 1925, the network today comprises six branches, housing more than 827,000 printed books and reference works, as well as approximately 18.9 million digital resources in around 40 languages. It also provides dedicated services for people with disabilities, ensuring broad access to knowledge for all community members.

Bushlaibi also highlighted the importance of partnerships in extending library services beyond traditional branches through programmes delivered in collaboration with museums, cultural centres, academic institutions, clubs and community organisations across Sharjah.

On the sidelines of the conference, SPL held meetings with library associations, sector organisations and companies specialising in library services and technology. Discussions focused on knowledge exchange, digital access, service development and opportunities for future collaboration to support innovation across the library sector.

The presentation highlighted Sharjah's historic role as the first international keynote speaker in the American Library Association's 150-year history, reinforcing the emirate's growing contribution to international dialogue on libraries, reading and cultural development.