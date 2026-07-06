Shurooq marks major progress at SSC, Ajwan Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced significant progress in the construction of two flagship projects within its real estate portfolio, Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) and Ajwan Khorfakkan.

The news comes alongside the launch of a major new education partnership that will bring a K-12 school, running from Kindergarten to Grade 12, to the Sharjah Sustainable City community.

Construction of key additional community facilities across Sharjah Sustainable City continues to move forward, approaching their final stages. The community mosque, spanning 15,224 square feet and designed to accommodate 650 worshippers, has reached 70% completion. Meanwhile, the football field and the multi-use games area (MUGA) courts, which include tennis, basketball, and volleyball facilities, are near completion.

The football field measures 83 by 65 metres, while the MUGA courts span 64 by 19 metres. In addition to these facility milestones, the community’s dedicated supermarket recently opened its doors, reinforcing Sharjah Sustainable City’s vision of a connected, self-sustaining lifestyle destination.

Adding to this momentum, Shurooq has signed an agreement with SANAM Group to develop a new American curriculum K-12 school within Sharjah Sustainable City, in a project expected to attract investments of up to $50 million (Dh183 million) over the coming years.

The campus will accommodate approximately 2,435 students from kindergarten through to Grade 12 on a 29,275-square-metre plot in the Um Fanain/Al Ruqa Al Hamra area, under a 35-year agreement. The school is planned to feature modern classrooms, science and robotics laboratories, three libraries, arts studios, a black box theatre, and a 500-seat multi-purpose hall, alongside sports amenities including an indoor sports hall, football pitch, and swimming pools.

Ajwan Khorfakkan, Shurooq's integrated waterfront destination on the UAE's East Coast, continued to gain momentum in June with several important milestones.

Construction continues to advance steadily across the development, with significant progress achieved on foundation, piling, marine and waterfront works. At the same time, strong market demand and sustained sales momentum continue to reinforce Ajwan Khorfakkan's position as one of the UAE's most distinctive waterfront destinations.

Khalid Deemas, Senior Director, Shurooq Real Estate development, said, “The progress across Sharjah Sustainable City and Ajwan Khorfakkan reflects our commitment to delivering vibrant, sustainable communities that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors. From expanding community amenities and education infrastructure to advancing our waterfront developments, each milestone brings us closer to creating destinations that offer long-term value and contribute to Sharjah's continued growth.”