Sharjah Chamber Board reaffirms commitment to advancing comprehensive economic development

SHARJAH, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held the first meeting of its 18th term, reaffirming its commitment to advancing Sharjah's economic development and strengthening the emirate's position as a leading business and investment destination.

The Board expressed its gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the confidence placed in it under the Emiri Decree establishing the Board.

Meeting at SCCI headquarters, members pledged to build on Sharjah's economic achievements and enhance its global competitiveness. They also commended the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Board praised Sharjah's economic policies for strengthening the resilience of the emirate's economy and reinforcing its competitiveness as a regional and international business hub.

Chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the meeting was attended by Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, board members, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, assistant directors-general and senior officials.

The Board approved plans to establish specialised committees covering investment, trade, industry and other sectors to strengthen engagement with the business community and support private sector growth through business-friendly policies.

Members reviewed progress on infrastructure upgrades in Sharjah's industrial and commercial zones, investment projects supporting food manufacturing and food security, and measures to simplify business licensing and administrative procedures in cooperation with government entities.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Board would continue enhancing SCCI's services and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of the business community and reinforce the private sector's role in sustainable economic development.

He said the Chamber would build on its partnerships with government entities to support investors and entrepreneurs, strengthen the competitiveness of the local private sector and respond to global economic challenges.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi said SCCI's executive and administrative teams are implementing the Board's strategy through advanced digital infrastructure, improved services and investor-focused initiatives designed to facilitate business growth and enhance customer satisfaction.

The Board also reviewed outcomes of cooperation with government partners, noting that SCCI's Sectoral Business Groups had helped generate more than 90 recommendations to improve the business environment and regulatory framework.

It also praised the work of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) and the Sharjah Training and Development Centre in supporting a secure legal and knowledge-based business environment.

SCCI reported that it recorded nearly 3,139 new memberships and 31,788 renewed memberships during the first half of 2026. The Chamber also issued around 35,000 certificates of origin and processed 1,110 attestation transactions during the period.

The Board reviewed preparations for a programme of specialised trade and industrial exhibitions in the second half of the year aimed at supporting priority sectors, creating new business opportunities and boosting trade and investment.

The meeting concluded by reaffirming the importance of innovation, strategic partnerships and collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen SCCI's role in representing the private sector and further enhance Sharjah's standing as a regional and global business hub.