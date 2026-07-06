Macron begins landmark visit to Syria as Al Sharaa announces reconstruction agreements

DAMASCUS, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- French President Emmanuel Macron today began an official visit to Syria, the first by a French president since 2009, marking the start of a new phase in bilateral relations based on mutual respect and an equal partnership.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani received Macron upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport. In a post on X, the French President affirmed his country's commitment to supporting the Syrian people in building a united, sovereign and peaceful state, calling for the opening of a new chapter of stability.

Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa said in an interview with French television channel BFMTV that the visit represents an important development in bilateral relations, praising France's constructive role in lifting sanctions and supporting Syria's renewed engagement with the international community.

Al Sharaa revealed that the two countries are expected to sign agreements enabling Paris to participate in Syria's reconstruction efforts, particularly in the infrastructure and financial sectors, noting Damascus' pressing need for advanced French technologies to strengthen state institutions.

He added that the Syrian state had succeeded in overcoming many challenges and dismantling drug production and trafficking networks, stressing that the country is making steady progress towards rebuilding its institutions and establishing excellent international relations.