UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Solomon Islands on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sir David Tiva Kapu, Governor-General of the Solomon Islands, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to Governor-General Kapu and to Prime Minister Matthew Wale.