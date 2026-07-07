Sharjah Charity International app raises AED8.6 million in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) app collected AED8.6 million in donations during the first half of 2026 through more than 35,000 transactions, while attracting 75,000 visits.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, a board member of SCI, said that the application has become one of the main channels supporting humanitarian projects. He explained that the “Goodness of Humanity” project, which focuses on patient care, is the most interactive. It is followed by the “Relief from Distress” project, “Water Supply - Well Drilling” projects, mosque building, and orphan sponsorship.

Available in Arabic and English, the app includes smart services such as the AI-powered assistant "Ahmed", which responds to user enquiries, and the "Impact Explorer" feature, which automatically allocates donations across multiple charitable projects according to donor preferences.