Alef, NAMA to promote gender equality

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAMA Women Advancement Establishment to form a partnership for a full year, aimed at promoting holistic corporate practices and consolidating the principles of gender equality.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA, and Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef, signed the MoU.

NAMA will support the group through the “Irteqa” initiative. This initiative focuses on five key areas: corporate purpose, human resources, policies, services, and partnerships. Its goal is to create a more sustainable and impactful work environment.

Al Hammadi stressed that the partnership represents a model of effective cooperation between the private sector and sustainable development institutions, noting that establishing gender equality is a key driver of innovation and institutional growth.

Al Nuaimi explained that this step demonstrates the group’s commitment to its social responsibility and to its environmental, social, and corporate governance strategy, stressing the desire to use NAMA’s expertise to develop talent and build partnerships.

The partnership's executive programme will provide introductory and consultative sessions for executive leaders. It will start with a diagnostic assessment based on the “Irteqa” guide to identify strengths and areas for growth.

These efforts will result in a detailed report that includes recommendations and a practical roadmap to improve inclusivity and equal opportunities in all the group’s operations and policies over the next year.