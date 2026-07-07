ECI Board of Directors sets strategic course to accelerate UAE non-oil exports

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) convened its first meeting under the new formation on Tuesday, chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade. The meeting outlined the company’s strategic roadmap for the next phase, reinforcing ECI’s role in enabling exports, re-exports, and foreign trade from the UAE.

The meeting, attended by the newly appointed board members, focused on reviewing the company’s strategic priorities, which are focused on accelerating the growth of the UAE’s non-oil national exports. These priorities align with the nation’s vision to diversify its economy, foster sustainable growth, and further cement the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for trade and investment.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that the first meeting of the Board of Directors in its new formation marks a new chapter in the company’s journey. It reaffirms the Board’s commitment to strengthening ECI’s role in advancing the UAE’s foreign-trade agenda, supporting economic diversification, and driving the growth of non oil exports.

“Guided by a forward-looking vision, we remain focused on refining our institutional strategy and reinforcing ECI’s position as a strategic partner for local businesses. This includes empowering companies to pursue expansion and growth opportunities in global markets with confidence, supported by the enabling ecosystem created through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with key trading partners,” he stated.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, “Thanks to the foresight and guidance of the UAE’s leadership, the country’s foreign trade continues to achieve unprecedented growth rates. In line with our national responsibilities and institutional mission, we will further expand our programmes and initiatives that enhance the readiness of companies engaged in export, re-export, and non-oil foreign trade to scale globally from the UAE – especially SMEs and entrepreneurial ventures, which remain the backbone of the national economy – in support of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

During the meeting, the Board approved ECI’s strategic priorities for the coming period, which are aimed at strengthening its capacity to help local companies expand globally and fully capitalise on the opportunities created by the country’s CEPA programme. This includes empowering ECI’s network of partners, including leading banks, financial institutions, and export credit agencies.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to further developing an integrated suite of financing and insurance solutions in collaboration with local and international partners. It also reviewed ECI’s longer term priorities, including initiatives to help exporters and businesses access international markets while effectively managing commercial and political risks.

In addition, the Board discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation with countries that have signed CEPAs with the UAE, highlighting the importance of leveraging these agreements to accelerate UAE exports, expand market access, and deepen trade and investment flows. It further reviewed the upcoming phase of ECI’s product and service development roadmap, ensuring alignment with national priorities and evolving global trade dynamics.

Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of ECI, affirmed that the company will translate the Board’s approved strategic directions into practical initiatives and high-impact programmes that add tangible value to UAE exporters and investors.

She reiterated ECI’s commitment to empowering local companies to compete confidently in regional and global markets, while supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening the competitiveness of national exports – reflecting its position as a reliable strategic partner in the UAE’s sustainable economic development journey.

“We continue to develop innovative solutions in export credit insurance, trade financing, and risk management in line with the evolving dynamics of global trade. At the same time, we are deepening collaboration with national banks, financial institutions, and global export credit agencies to expand access to a broader and more integrated suite of financing and insurance solutions. We are also strengthening engagement with exporters and SMEs to raise awareness of our services, while investing in innovation and digital transformation,” Al Mazrouei added.

The Board explored opportunities to establish new regional and international partnerships that will further strengthen ECI’s solutions ecosystem, expand its service offerings, and deliver greater value to UAE exporters and investors. A particular focus was placed on developing the domestic market, including ways to improve the readiness of UAE companies - particularly SMEs – to capitalise on global trade opportunities.

The Board also reviewed initiatives and programmes designed to encourage more companies to expand confidently into international markets and facilitate their access to financing.

It also discussed mechanisms to mitigate the risks associated with global trade, strengthen the competitiveness of UAE exporters, and support the continued growth of national exports in line with the country’s strategic objectives.