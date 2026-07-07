IACAD celebrates graduation of 1st cohort of ‘Empowering Future Leaders’ programme

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of its Empowering Future Leaders programme, as part of its efforts to develop human capital and enhance the readiness of national talent to lead the future of government work.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, in the presence of Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of IACAD; Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer of the School; a number of officials and strategic partners; and 29 programme graduates.

The programme forms part of IACAD’s strategy to prepare a second line of national leaders by equipping participants with modern knowledge, leadership skills and practical tools that enable them to respond to rapid changes and anticipate future opportunities, in line with the Government of Dubai’s vision to establish a more agile, innovative and sustainable government system.

The initiative also reflects the department’s approach to long-term investment in human talent through specialised development pathways aimed at raising leadership readiness, promoting a culture of continuous learning, and empowering employees to lead quality initiatives and achieve sustainable institutional impact.

Al Muhairi said that the Empowering Future Leaders programme embodies the department’s commitment to sustainable investment in human capital as a key pillar of institutional excellence and community impact, contributing to Dubai’s competitiveness and global leadership.

He noted that the programme reflects the importance of strategic partnerships with national academic institutions, foremost among them the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, in enhancing knowledge exchange and expertise sharing and preparing cadres capable of leading quality initiatives and offering innovative solutions.

He added that the department seeks to expand and sustain the programme to include new cohorts of national talent.

Dr. Al Marri said the programme represents an advanced model of integration between government and academic institutions in preparing and qualifying national talent, enhancing their readiness to keep pace with changes and anticipate future opportunities.