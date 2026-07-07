EWEC opens registration for 20th Clean Energy Certificates auction

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has announced that registration for its 20th Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction is open. Registration will close on 31st July 2026.

Since the introduction of the Regulatory Policy for CECs by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) in 2021, the CEC programme has become an established component of the Emirate’s energy transition framework. CECs are attracting robust interest across healthcare, industrial, retail, energy, real estate, events, and commercial sectors, with businesses and organisations keen to secure a strong competitive advantage.

EWEC plays a central role in enabling and operating the CEC market as the Single Registrant and Scheme Operator.

In addition, as EWEC executes its strategic roadmap to expand renewable energy capacity, with solar generation forecast to reach 17.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and exceed 30GW by 2035, this rapidly expanding pipeline directly enables a broader spectrum of entities to acquire certificates and formally verify their renewable energy consumption.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Assets Officer of EWEC, said, “As EWEC continues to deliver world-leading renewable energy mega-projects, we are unlocking new opportunities for organisations to actively participate in the energy transition. The continuous growth of our renewable energy portfolio means we can supply CECs at an unprecedented scale, ensuring the barriers to acquiring verified clean energy remain exceptionally low.

"Reaching our 20th auction is a testament to the robust, cross-sector demand for verified climate action. We invite organisations of all sizes to capitalise on this expanding capacity and integrate this strategic mechanism into their broader decarbonisation strategies.”

To ensure maximum accessibility, EWEC maintains highly competitive reserve prices for each energy source, lowering the barriers to entry for both auction participation and direct transactions with EWEC. The reserve prices for each type of certificate, solar, nuclear and wind, are shared as part of the auction registration process.

Each certificate represents the environmental attributes of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable or clean energy and conforms to the internationally recognised International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard (I-REC Standard).

Today, CECs remain the only accredited mechanism in Abu Dhabi that verifies electricity consumption from clean energy sources, enabling organisations to formally certify their clean energy use and make measurable progress towards their sustainability targets.

The auction uses a competitive “Pay as Bid” clearing mechanism, enabling participants to bid for their clean energy allocation, with results expected by 5th August 2026.

To register, please visit www.ewec.ae/cleanenergycertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.