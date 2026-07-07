Arab Parliament condemns foiled terrorist plots targeting Morocco

CAIRO, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has strongly condemned the foiled terrorist plots that targeted the security of the Kingdom of Morocco, sought to undermine its stability, and threatened the safety of its citizens and residents.

Al Yamahi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, praised the vigilance and professionalism of the Moroccan security authorities in thwarting the plots and identifying those involved.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Morocco and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security, sovereignty and stability, stressing that Morocco's security is an integral part of Arab national security.

Al Yamahi also reiterated the Arab Parliament's firm rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism and any acts aimed at destabilising the security and stability of states.