UAE Balloon to make first Arab appearance at Japan festival

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will take part in the 39th Pacific Ocean Balloon Festival and the third round of the 2026 Honda Grand Prix Balloon Race (SIBFO), to be held in Saga, Japan, from 30th October to 3rd November.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Chairman of UAE Balloon, thanked the organisers of the SIBFO festival and race for selecting UAE Balloon for its first Arab participation in the event.

UAE ONE was chosen as one of only five international teams from outside Japan, reflecting the team’s 22 years of experience and achievements in ballooning, Al Mansouri said.

He added that UAE ONE’s first international participation would take place at the Saga event, one of the world’s largest gatherings of its kind, which promotes culture, freedom and peace.