Global South Utilities expands into South America through Guyana partnership

GEORGETOWN, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Guyana Power and Light, the national electricity company of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to explore opportunities for developing energy infrastructure projects.

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, on the sidelines of a UAE economic delegation's visit to Guyana as part of the UAE Trade Days initiative.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation to identify, assess and develop potential projects in Guyana's energy sector, including electricity generation and infrastructure, modernisation of power networks, and the integration of renewable energy sources to enhance the reliability, resilience and sustainability of the country's national energy system.

The agreement was signed by Deodat Indar, Member of Parliament and Minister of Public Works and Aviation of Guyana, on behalf of Guyana Power and Light, and Ali Al Shammari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Global South Utilities.

The partnership comes as Guyana, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, seeks to meet rising demand for modern, reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure capable of supporting rapid economic growth.

The collaboration also provides a platform to assess opportunities for developing Guyana's energy sector while strengthening the UAE's expanding economic presence in South America and the Caribbean.

Ali Al Shammari said Guyana is undergoing a pivotal phase of economic and infrastructure development, creating significant opportunities to build more resilient energy systems capable of supporting sustainable growth.

He said the partnership with Guyana Power and Light would help explore projects that advance electricity infrastructure and accelerate the country's energy transition.

Al Shammari added that the agreement marks an important milestone in the company's international expansion strategy and reflects GSU's commitment to developing reliable, sustainable and future-ready energy infrastructure across emerging and high-growth markets.

He also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in supporting sustainable development and fostering long-term economic cooperation.

The MoU reflects the growing economic ties between the UAE and Guyana and supports the objectives of the UAE trade mission to South America and the Caribbean, which aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities in strategic sectors.

The partnership marks GSU's first entry into South America and aligns with the company's strategy to expand across emerging markets by collaborating with governments and national energy operators to develop modern energy infrastructure that enhances energy security and supports sustainable economic development.