Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution establishing specialised court for human trafficking crimes

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has issued Resolution No. 40 of 2026 establishing a specialised court to adjudicate human trafficking crimes in Abu Dhabi.

The resolution comes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen a specialised judicial system and provide the highest standards of justice in a timely manner, marking a significant step in enhancing legal protection mechanisms and safeguarding human dignity and rights.

In line with the principle of comprehensive judicial specialisation, the new court establishes an integrated procedural framework within its organisational structure. This begins with a specialised Public Prosecution responsible for investigating and prosecuting human trafficking crimes, and extends to Courts of First Instance and Courts of Appeal with jurisdiction over such crimes.

The integrated framework is designed to enhance the efficiency of judicial procedures and accelerate the adjudication of cases.

To strengthen the comprehensive protection framework and unify efforts, the resolution provides that the court shall have jurisdiction over all human trafficking cases arising within the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also requires all courts currently hearing human trafficking cases to refer them to the newly established court, unless the pleadings have been closed, ensuring that all such cases are handled within a specialised judicial framework.

The ADJD undersecretary will issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this resolution and ensure that the court exercises its jurisdiction efficiently.