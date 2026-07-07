German industrial output rises more than forecast

BRUSSELS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Germany's industrial production grew more than expected in May, according to data released by the statistics office Destatis on Tuesday.

Industrial output rose 0.9 percent month on month, accelerating from a 0.2 percent increase in April. It marked the strongest monthly growth since September. Economists had expected a marginal increase of 0.1 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production increased by 0.8 percent compared with the previous month.

Output of capital goods rose 1.3 percent, while consumer goods production climbed 1.2 percent. By contrast, production of intermediate goods fell 0.4 percent.

Energy production increased 0.8 percent, while construction output expanded by 0.9 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production was unchanged in May after declining 0.9 percent in April.