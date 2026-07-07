45th Sharjah International Book Fair set for November 4

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will take place from 4th to 15th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together readers, authors, publishers, translators and knowledge creators from around the world.

The 12-day event will feature literary and intellectual discussions, activities for children and young adults, and specialised professional programmes for the publishing industry.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said SIBF reflects Sharjah's decades-long relationship with books, which has made reading an integral part of the lives of families, children and young people. She said that over 45 years, the fair has helped embed books in society while creating broader opportunities for Arab culture to engage with the world.

"Each edition of SIBF carries a renewed responsibility towards readers, authors and publishers. The direct relationship between people and books creates lasting cultural impact and gives the fair its value within society," she said. "It provides cultures with a platform to present their literature and ideas in their own voices, while enabling audiences to discover those cultures through their writers, artists and intellectuals. At the same time, it broadens the space for Arabic literature to engage in an equal dialogue with the world and reach new readers."

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, "SIBF is one of Sharjah's flagship projects and a powerful expression of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to advance development and strengthen societies through investment in knowledge.

"The fair celebrates books as a developmental project, bringing together readers, authors, publishers, artists, distributors and librarians on a global platform. It has redefined the role of book fairs, becoming a leading forum for knowledge and cultural exchange and a global showcase for Arab culture.”

He added that under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour, SIBF continues to expand its international reach and develop its programmes. Its Guest of Honour programme has evolved into a comprehensive platform for presenting a country's culture through its literature, arts and intellectual heritage, opening wider opportunities for collaboration between institutions and creative professionals while giving visitors deeper insight into participating cultures.

Oman will be the Guest of Honour at the 45th edition of the fair, with a programme showcasing its rich heritage and contemporary cultural, literary and artistic landscape.

The participation will introduce visitors to the work of Omani writers, thinkers and creatives, while adding a distinctive Gulf and Arab dimension to the event through cultural exchange and direct engagement between audiences and leading literary and intellectual voices from the Sultanate.

The fair's cultural and professional programme will include discussions with authors and thinkers, panel sessions, book signings, poetry evenings, knowledge and creative workshops, and dedicated activities for children and young adults, alongside specialised events for professionals working in publishing, translation and libraries.

This diverse programme offers visitors multiple opportunities to purchase books, meet their authors, attend discussions, and develop new knowledge and skills.