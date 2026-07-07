Expo City Dubai issues UAE’s first green licences

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai has issued the first Expo Green Licences to six businesses, ranging from small-sized social enterprises to multinational organisations, as the city builds momentum in its role as the UAE’s first Green Innovation District.

A pioneering product from Expo City Dubai, the Expo Green Licence is a key enabler of the Green Innovation District – a joint, landmark initiative with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism designed to connect businesses under a shared goal of driving sustainable innovation to maximise environmental and economic impact.

The six ventures – whose activities span waste management to climate tech – are the first of a robust pipeline of applicants from the UAE and abroad to be awarded the licence, reinforcing the nation as a destination of choice for bold, innovative enterprises committed to sustainable development.

The Expo Green Licence is the first of its kind in the UAE and addresses a critical gap in the licensing market by offering sustainability-led businesses of all sizes, stages and sectors exclusive benefits that support setup, growth and innovation. It sets a clear and robust qualification benchmark, ensuring only businesses with demonstrated environmental, social and governance credentials – through certifications or documented track records – form part of the District.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said, “Attracting, enabling and scaling sustainability-focused business, innovation and talent is integral to the Green Innovation District’s mission to deliver measurable environmental, economic and social impact and directly aligns with an enhanced nationwide focus on strengthening local industry.

"We are proud to advance the District’s mission as we grant the first green licences – entrusted to these pioneering organisations that now form part of a collaborative, solutions-driven ecosystem that will contribute to UAE’s net zero and economic diversification ambitions, helping to create a brighter future for generations to come."

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council, said that the UAE has made great strides in developing an integrated national system to promote the transition towards a circular economy model and enable the growth and competitiveness of sustainable and advanced industries.

"As we work to advance the UAE’s long-term economic and climate ambitions, the Expo Green Licence is a powerful tool to encourage innovation and support green business growth. The companies receiving their licence today are frontrunners in the ongoing evolution of the Green Innovation District, and we look forward to welcoming more innovative organisations that will drive the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to diversify the national economy, accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the areas of sustainability and environmental innovation," he added.

Presented with their licences by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority, were AirJoule, a climate tech company with an innovative atmospheric water harvesting system, and Dubai-based e-waste management company WAT (We Are Tech), which helps organisations responsibly dispose of, recycle, refurbish and repurpose old electronics and IT equipment while protecting sensitive data.

Polygreen – a global circular economy leader delivering innovative environmental, recycling, reusability and waste management solutions – was also among the first cohort of licensees.

They join businesses with an established history at Expo City, including Carbon Assurance, the first UAE-established body accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) to conduct greenhouse gas validation and verification and Carbon Standard, which helps governments and businesses set sustainability targets, develop emission reduction strategies, and measure, verify and report their environmental progress.

RBT Collective, a long-term partner in Expo City’s food rescue programme Terrazo that works with organisations and communities to reimagine food systems, reduce waste and advance sustainable, circular economy solutions, has also been granted the Expo Green Licence.

The Expo Green Licence is a crucial part of the Green Innovation District, which enables sustainable businesses to set up, innovate and grow. The District combines Expo City’s ready-built sustainable infrastructure and testbed facilities with specialised light manufacturing and R&D facilities to deliver measurable climate, economic and social impact. Supported by a curated network of partners and subject-matter experts, it builds capacity and facilitates funding as it seeks to co-develop and deploy climate-aligned, circular economy and clean technology solutions.

The Expo Green Licence offers two distinct pathways to qualification. While more established companies demonstrating valid recognised ESG ratings or equivalent from accredited agencies benefit from direct qualification, Expo City’s inclusive process equally ensures small, growing organisations have the opportunity to be considered through an evidence-based methodology.

In the latter, small and medium-sized enterprises must offer scalable products or services directly associated with sustainable climate action, sustainability initiatives, energy and water efficiency or circular economy. Expo City’s in-house sustainability experts then evaluate each business individually to determine its eligibility.

This first-of-its-kind licensing product offers a comprehensive support package with benefits valued at upwards of AED400,000, covering discounted setup fees, sustainability services, engagement and promotion support and collaboration opportunities.

The licence also facilitates growth through local and international business mission invitations via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, as well as collaboration opportunities with MAJRA, the UAE’s national platform supporting sustainability-driven businesses and initiatives.

Expo Green Licence-holders will also be invited to participate in the Green Majlis, an expert forum for leadership dialogue and action on sustainable solutions to further develop environmentally conscious businesses and networks.

They will also have fast-track access to intellectual property (IP) support via the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s on-site Green IP office, which – once established – will enable protection of sustainable innovations, accelerating patent registration, supporting technology localisation, and driving green and circular economy project development.