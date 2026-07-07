Abdullah bin Salem dissolves Khorfakkan Football Club Board

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision dissolving the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Football Club Company and appointing a new board.

The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Football Club Company, formed under Administrative Decision No. (10) of 2024, shall be dissolved with effect from the date of issuance of this decision.

Under the decision, the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Football Club Company has been reconstituted, chaired by Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Najjar Al Hammadi, with Khalid Ahmed Obaid Ahmed Al Shehhi serving as Vice Chairman.

According to the decision, Khorfakkan Football Club Company shall exercise its responsibilities within the powers and budget approved by the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) and may not exceed them without obtaining prior written approval from the Council. The company's financial operations shall be subject to periodic review under SSC's supervision.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Khorfakkan Football Club Company shall each bear financial and administrative responsibility within the scope of their respective duties, in accordance with the regulations and bylaws approved by the Sharjah Sports Council.