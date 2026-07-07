DP World expands India's coastal shipping network

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World’s Marine Services business, Shipping Solutions, has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of DP World Indus, a 2,500+ TEU container vessel dedicated to supporting domestic coastal trade across India.

The addition of DP World Indus further strengthens Shipping Solutions' coastal shipping capabilities in India, enhancing its ability to provide reliable, efficient, and sustainable cargo transportation between key Indian ports.

By supporting the movement of cargo via coastal shipping, the vessel helps reduce pressure on road networks while contributing to more resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains. DP World’s Shipping Solutions coastal network in India currently spans 14 ports and maintains a dedicated fleet of 10 vessels.

In 2025, the business handled more than 473,000 TEUs through its coastal shipping operations.

The vessel's maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, operated by DP World, marks another milestone in the company's strategy to strengthen trade connectivity through greater integration between its ports and marine services businesses.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services, DP World, said, "India's coastal shipping sector presents a significant opportunity to improve supply chain efficiency and support sustainable economic growth.

“We documented this opportunity gap in our ‘Enhancing India’s Ship Registry: Pathways to Global Competitiveness’ report in 2025, and the acquisition of India-flagged DP World Indus reflects our commitment to strengthening domestic maritime connectivity and providing customers with reliable, high-quality services that connect businesses and markets across the country."

DP World Indus will play an important role in facilitating the movement of containers along the country's coastline, offering customers a dependable alternative to long-haul land transport.

The acquisition of DP World Indus aligns with DP World's broader strategy to support India's trade and logistics ecosystem through continued investment in maritime infrastructure, ports, logistics services, and supply chain solutions.