Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance in Geneva

GENEVA, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the inaugural edition of the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, organised by the United Nations on 6th-7th July, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event brings together government leaders, UN officials, representatives of the private sector, academia, and civil society organisations to strengthen international cooperation and explore global frameworks for the governance of artificial intelligence.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, General Advisor to the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised that humanity is at a pivotal moment in its history—one that requires the establishment of a global framework for AI governance based on the principles of justice, responsibility, transparency, and the protection of human dignity.

Such a framework, he noted, must ensure that human beings remain both the centerpiece and ultimate purpose of scientific and technological progress, while enabling AI applications to contribute to development, peace, and human prosperity.

Judge Abdelsalam added that the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, continues—working in partnership with Al-Azhar and international stakeholders—its efforts to strengthen the ethical dimension of artificial intelligence.

These efforts include advancing the development of a Global Charter for the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, based on the conviction that scientific and technological progress can achieve its humanitarian objectives only when grounded in a shared ethical and value-based framework, ensuring that technology serves as a tool for promoting peace, justice, and human flourishing.

The participation of the Muslim Council of Elders stems from its mission to promote shared human and ethical values and to support international efforts aimed at ensuring that AI technologies are employed in ways that serve humanity, safeguard human dignity, and advance peace and sustainable development.

Established pursuant to a United Nations General Assembly resolution, the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance serves as an inclusive international platform designed to foster international cooperation, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and promote an open, transparent, and inclusive dialogue on the future of AI governance.

The initiative seeks to ensure that the benefits of AI are shared by all countries and peoples and that global governance frameworks reflect the priorities of all nations—not only those with the most advanced technological capabilities.

The Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance is being held alongside the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2026 and the AI for Good Global Summit, reinforcing international efforts to build a more equitable, inclusive, and human-centered digital future.