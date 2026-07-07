Dubai Holding Community Management, Etihad ESCO partner to advance energy efficiency

DUBAI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Community Management and Al Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen energy efficiency and strategic sustainability initiatives across communities managed by Dubai Holding Community Management.

The agreement was signed by Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, and Dr. Waleed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO.

Bringing together Dubai Holding Community Management’s sustainability-driven approach and Etihad ESCO’s technical expertise in energy management, the partnership will deliver projects that improve current energy usage, enhance monitoring and metering and introduce new solutions to boost energy efficiency.

The MoU will focus on three key areas: implementing energy optimisation and efficiency projects, introducing solar energy solutions for communities and facilitating knowledge-sharing to pilot new sustainability initiatives.

“We are delighted to partner with Etihad ESCO to create a positive, long-term impact, driven by a shared, future-focused purpose and aligned with Dubai’s Demand Side Management Strategy 2050. Etihad ESCO’s technical expertise and leadership in energy efficiency align seamlessly with our vision to foster sustainable utilities, practices and lifestyles within our communities," said Giani.

Dr. Alnuaimi stated, “Our partnership with Dubai Holding Community Management exemplifies our mission to lead the transformation of Dubai’s built environment through innovative energy efficiency solutions. By integrating solar, retrofit, and smart metering technologies, we aim to create measurable impact aligned with the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy and the UAE’s broader sustainability goals.”

Residents, owners and partners across Dubai Holding Community Management communities will benefit from the introduction of energy-efficient systems, access to renewable energy options, smarter monitoring tools and increased awareness of environmental impact.

Dubai Holding is committed to supporting the UAE’s national ambition of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and is a proud signatory of the MOCCAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge.

Aligned with this vision, Dubai Holding Community Management’s mission is to design and manage sustainable, people-first communities across Dubai. This collaboration represents an important step forward in empowering communities to play a meaningful and active role in advancing the UAE’s Net Zero transition.