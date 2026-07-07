General Women’s Union launches 'Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Digital Leadership for African Women'

GENEVA, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU) has launched the "Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Digital Leadership for African Women" under the patronage of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The initiative was announced during the GWU’s participation in the Youth Knowledge Forum, held as part of WSIS+20 and hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva, Switzerland, in the presence of international leaders and young professionals from around the world.

The participation reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to empowering young women and embodies their role as a pivotal partner in international development initiatives.

The Youth Knowledge Forum, hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), provided a platform for launching the initiative, as the forum's core objective is to empower young people and activate their role in addressing the challenges of digital transformation, directly aligning with the initiative's vision of developing the skills of African women and equipping them to lead the technological advancement of their societies.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening humanitarian and knowledge-based cooperation with countries around the world.

She added, "Today, under the patronage of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation", we are taking a new strategic step by launching the ‘Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Digital Leadership of African Women,’ which we consider a knowledge bridge and a model for sustainable development that connects Emirati expertise and innovations with the aspirations of African women.

"Our vision for this Initiative concentrates on empowering African women to be decision-makers and key drivers of digital transformation in their societies, based on our belief that women are the true guarantee for building a more prosperous and resilient future."

Eng. Ghalia Ali Al-Mannai, Head of GWU-Strategic and Development Affairs, said the initiative aligns with the Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision, which places women’s contribution at the heart of development and future readiness.

She said the programme would be led by qualified Emirati professionals who will share expertise with women and girls across Africa and provide them with digital skills to participate effectively in the digital economy.

The initiative includes two tracks. The "Digital Academy for Supporting Digital Transformation" is dedicated to female professionals working in government entities, the private sector, and civil society organisations. This approach concentrates on enhancing the female leaders' technical capabilities and empowering them to manage digital transformation initiatives professionally through advanced training programmes in AI, data science, and software development.

Meanwhile, the Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Empowering African Women in Digital Innovation concentrates on young, creative girls at the beginning of their careers or studies, as it provides them with essential programming and innovation skills. This approach is distinguished by its emphasis on practical application through intensive workshops culminating in a HACKATHON, enabling participants to transform their technological ideas into tangible projects that address local challenges in their countries.

This approach is fundamental to create a comprehensive ecosystem of expertise that combines the competence of leading women with the enthusiasm and ambition of young innovators, in a manner that ensures the development of a generation of African women capable of leading the digital future.